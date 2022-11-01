FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit China to attend SCO-CHG meeting

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to visit China

He will accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend meeting of SCO

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent Pakistan

Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to visit China today, BOL News cited sources.

The sources in the know informed that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Islamabad from Karachi and will leave for a visit to China today. He will accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent Pakistan at the virtual SCO Council of Heads of Government (SCO-CHG) meeting to be held in Beijing.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will chair the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The summit will be held via video link due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in China.

The meeting will be attended by the heads of government from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The heads of government of SCO observer states including Belarus, Iran and Mongolia will also attend the meeting.

