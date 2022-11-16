FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that growing intolerance in society are dangerous threats to peace

He called upon the sane segments of society to play their role in promoting tolerance

The foreign minister said the coalition government was faced with an onslaught of intolerance and violence by the elements who were attempting to destroy democracy

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that growing trends of intolerance in the society not only are posing dangerous threats to peace and harmony in the society, but also hindering social, political, and economic development.

He called upon the sane segments of society to play their role in promoting tolerance in the country as well as in the world.

In his message on International Tolerance Day being observed under the aegis of the United Nations, the PPP Chairman said his party was the torch-bearer of tolerance in Pakistan.

“Right from the foundation of the PPP, its leadership, as well as workers, have been the advocates of tolerance,” he said quoting the UN’s basic theme of International Tolerance Day, “Tolerance is respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human.”

Bilawal further said PPP had been trying to build a society of tolerance and it was an all-inclusive political party where every section of society was represented and empowered without any discrimination or prejudice.

The foreign minister said the coalition government was faced with an onslaught of intolerance and violence by the elements who were attempting to destroy democracy, institutions, and the socio-political fabric for their petty political interests driven by questionable and suspicious funding.

The PPP Chairman pledged that PPP, whether it was in power or in opposition, would continue following in the footsteps of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to promote tolerance, peace, and cohesion in the country.

