FO strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Istanbul

Foreign Officer issued a statement to offer condolences

Pakistani leaders have also condemned the attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Istanbul which resulted in the precious loss of lives.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to those injured,” said a statement by Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

The statement added that Pakistan firmly stands with the brotherly people of Türkiye in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

“We are convinced that the resolute Turkish people will foil any attempts to undermine peace and stability of Turkiye,” the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi and expressed their condolences to Turkiye over the loss of precious lives in the Istanbul blast.

In a statement on Twitter, the prime minister expressed his deep anguish over the explosion at Istiklal Avenue, Istanbul and conveyed condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye on part of the government of Pakistan and its people.

The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who had been injured in the explosion.

President Alvi also strongly condemned the explosion and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye over the incident. He said that they shared grief with the people of Turkiye. He said that terrorism posed a challenge to the whole world.

The president prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured people.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident and Pakistan stood in “complete solidarity” with the Turkish people in their hour of grief.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said the world must take practical measures to end terrorism and extremism, adding that attacking innocent people was “unforgivable”.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also expressed regret and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and their families.

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue killed at least four people and injured 38 others, local media reported

