  Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto meets with Secretary General GCC
  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari  met with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC).
  • During the meeting, Secretary General GCC Nayef Al-Falah welcomed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while the two discussed mutual issues and bilateral relations.
  • It has also been agreed to increase cooperation in various fields including promoting relations between the two.
RIYADH: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday met with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC) Nayef Al-Falah.

During the meeting, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Nayef Al-Falah welcomed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while the two discussed mutual issues and bilateral relations.

On this occasion, it has also been agreed to increase cooperation in various fields including promoting relations between the two.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Riyadh on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political and Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC).

During the visit, Bilawal would also hold bilateral talks with his Saudi counterpart.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold meetings with the Saudi Foreign Minister regarding important Pak-Saudi developments.

Bilawal Bhutto will co-chair the meeting of the joint sub-committee on political and security affairs of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council.

Earlier, Bilawal reached Riyadh from Sharm el-Sheikh, where he was part of the Pakistan delegation, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to attend the COP27 summit. The Foreign Office said that the foreign minister’s visit would deepen Pakistan’s “engagement with Saudi Arabia for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation”.

