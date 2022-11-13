Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Former IG Punjab’s name should be included in ECL: says Haleem Adil Sheikh

Former IG Punjab’s name should be included in ECL: says Haleem Adil Sheikh

Articles
Advertisement
Former IG Punjab’s name should be included in ECL: says Haleem Adil Sheikh

Former IG Punjab’s name should be included in ECL: says Haleem Adil Sheikh

Advertisement
  • Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly in his statement said that after the attack on Imran Khan, former IG Punjab showed irresponsibility.
  • He further said that no person is above the law in the country.
  • He said an inquiry must be initiated against Ex IG Punjab.
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Shaikh has demanded the inclusion of former IG Punjab’s name in the Exit Control Lists (ECL) in the assassination attempt case on Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said in his statement that after the attack on Imran Khan, former IG Punjab showed irresponsibility and illegal action.

He said that the name of former IG Punjab should be included in the ECL in the Imran Khan on assassination attempt conspiracy case and an inquiry must be initiated against him.

He further said that no person is above the law in the country, those who consider themselves above the institutions must be held accountable.

It should be noted that IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar was relieved of his post in the case of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

Advertisement

The Punjab government surrendered IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar and expressed no confidence in him.

Cabinet sources said that the attitude of IG Punjab regarding the Wazirabad incident was regrettable and he used delaying tactics to register a case of such a big incident. The cabinet expressed concern that how the statement of the accused Naveed was leaked.

 

Also Read

PTI to move SC against assassination attempt on Imran Khan
PTI to move SC against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

While addressing a press conference, former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said...

 

Earlier, the Punjab government had formed a joint investigation team (JIT) regarding the case of the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the Punjab Home Department had also issued a notification for the formation of the JIT.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story