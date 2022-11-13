Former IG Punjab’s name should be included in ECL: says Haleem Adil Sheikh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly in his statement said that after the attack on Imran Khan, former IG Punjab showed irresponsibility.

He further said that no person is above the law in the country.

He said an inquiry must be initiated against Ex IG Punjab.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Shaikh has demanded the inclusion of former IG Punjab’s name in the Exit Control Lists (ECL) in the assassination attempt case on Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said in his statement that after the attack on Imran Khan, former IG Punjab showed irresponsibility and illegal action.

He said that the name of former IG Punjab should be included in the ECL in the Imran Khan on assassination attempt conspiracy case and an inquiry must be initiated against him.

He further said that no person is above the law in the country, those who consider themselves above the institutions must be held accountable.

It should be noted that IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar was relieved of his post in the case of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

Advertisement

The Punjab government surrendered IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar and expressed no confidence in him.

Cabinet sources said that the attitude of IG Punjab regarding the Wazirabad incident was regrettable and he used delaying tactics to register a case of such a big incident. The cabinet expressed concern that how the statement of the accused Naveed was leaked.

Also Read PTI to move SC against assassination attempt on Imran Khan While addressing a press conference, former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said...

Earlier, the Punjab government had formed a joint investigation team (JIT) regarding the case of the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the Punjab Home Department had also issued a notification for the formation of the JIT.