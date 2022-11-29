Advertisement
55th Foundation Day: PPP set to hold political gathering in Karachi

55th Foundation Day: PPP set to hold political gathering in Karachi

Articles
55th Foundation Day: PPP set to hold political gathering in Karachi

PPP will celebrate the party’s 55th Foundation Day.

  • PPP will hold a political gathering in Nishtar Park, Karachi
  • The public meeting is being held on the PPP’s 55th Foundation Day
  • PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the meeting
KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will hold a political gathering on Wednesday (tomorrow) in connection with the party’s 55th Foundation Day.

The party has made all arrangements for the political gathering at Nishtar Ground. PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Khoro, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani, and Waqar Mehdi visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements made for the rally.

Speaking to media, PPP senior leader Nisar Khoro said all arrangements have been made for the political meeting held to observe the foundation day.

He said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally and also mention the political situation. He said the pledge of allegiance will be renewed and tributes will be paid to those who sacrificed their lives for the party.

He said the Central Executive Committee meeting is not being held due to the flood situation, and instead district-level meetings will be held across the province.

He said a massive political rally will be held in Nishtar Park in Karachi. The party has placed around twelve thousand chairs at the venue for the event.

While taking a swipe at the PTI chairman, he said that Imran Khan should announce that his party will not participate in the Local Government elections again.  He said the PPP had never run away from elections.

He said the LG elections have been delayed due to rains in Hyderabad and Karachi. He said PPP had fielded candidates from each councilor and chairman seat in Karachi.

Earlier, Bilawal was briefed on arrangements being taken for organizing a rally at Nishtar Park. Nisar Khuhro and Saeed Ghani met the party chief at Bilawal House and informed him about the preparations for the public meeting.

Deputy Commissioner of district East has issued a no-objection certificate for o the event. PPP Karachi chapter had also geared the preparations and held rallies in all districts of the city.

 

