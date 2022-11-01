Advertisement
Four days of march proved convoy is peaceful: Shah Mahmood

PTI Vice Chairman and former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the four-day-long march has proved that the convoy is peaceful
  • He condemned the wall chalking done against Imran Khan in Gujranwala
  • PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the march is unable to reach the capital on time due to the slow motion of the convoy
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the four-day-long march has proved that the convoy is peaceful.

He was addressing the media when condemned the wall chalking done against Imran Khan in Gujranwala adding that if any dreadful incident happens that must be because of the incumbent government.

The former foreign minister says that conflict is not our goal, “It is official propaganda that is being fed to the people.”

He also said that negative branding of the march is being done to confuse the people.

While touching on the historic reception of the PTI convoy in Chan Da Qila last night, he said GT road is no longer the stronghold of PML-N.

Shah Mahmood also said that Imran Khan considers the people and the army as his own.

On the other hand, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the march is unable to reach the capital on time due to the slow motion of the convoy.

He was addressing the media when said that due to the massive crowd that has emerged for the march the container is being moved very slowly.

“It seems impossible to reach Islamabad on Sunday, Sialkot plan is also cancelled due to the speed of the convoy.”

