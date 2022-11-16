From Cypher to Imran Khan murder attempt, BOL reveals its journey of illegal pressure

Bol News faced several numerous attempts to curtail its freedom of speech and illegal pressure after it expressed support for PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan ever since he was ousted from power.

The most beloved channel has faced frequent bans for continuously showing rallies of PTI Imran Khan ever since the regime change when he was removed from office till an assassination attempt on his life.

Bol gave extensive coverage to the Haqeeqi Azadi March and the assassination bid on Imran Khan. It continuously raised its voice for lodging of FIR in the Wazirabad incident. The court eventually took notice and the FIR was filed.

It was frequently pressurized through FBR, customs, and PEMRA by cancelling its security license. For several hours suspicious vehicles roamed near Bol News office. Nonetheless, Bol showed restraint and did not show their faces as the channel supports Pakistan and its institutions.

While other channels concealed the matter of cypher and slanted the news angle, Bol News continued to report the truth and held extensive transmission on this topic to highlight all aspects. Despite the intense pressure, Bol stood by the truth and kept its audience abreast with every update

Bol News proved its mettle by broadcasting news, analysis of dauntless journalists and supporting its members amid immense pressure to curb the freedom of speech. No channel could match the coverage of Bol News particularly the coverage of the events that unfolded since the regime change.

When politicians like Shahbaz Gill were arrested and tortured, Bol News raised the voice in their favour. It also expressed support for Senator Azam Swati after his video leak incident.

Lately, numerous journalists faced oppression and threats which forced multiple renowned media persons to leave the country. Several channels backed out from showing the truth because of the crackdown against them.

However, Bol News stood its ground and never let any threat tame its spirit for supporting the public narrative, even if it had to go the extra mile. For these reasons, it has become the most popular channel in Pakistan and among diaspora all over the world.

