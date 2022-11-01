Gen Bajwa emphasizes need for up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Army Air Defence Command Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

He paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence and appreciated the training standards achieved.

The Army Chief also emphasized the importance of Air Defence in today’s warfare and the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats.

Earlier on arrival, General Bajwa was received by Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

On the other side, in an exchange of fire with security forces, four terrorists were killed in the general area of Kaman Pass near Shahrig, in Balochistan on Monday.

Advertisement

According to the ISPR, an Intelligence Based Operation commenced yesterday in Kaman Pass near Shahrig, to clear a hideout of Terrorists. Security Forces were dropped by helicopter near the suspected location of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.

Also Read COAS meets French Ambassador to Pakistan During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation...

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire on the Security Forces, resulting in the Shahadat of Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.

A cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices have been recovered.

The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area.