GHA announces to boycott OPD across Sindh from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has announced to completely boycott OPD service from Wednesday across Sindh in protest against non-acceptance of their demands, Bol News reported.

The GHA in a statement said the protest would continue till their demands were met. Their demands include health risk allowance, paramedics service structure, promotion of nurses and dental seats.

“OPD service will not be provided in any public hospital of Sindh from tomorrow till November 5. While, we will announce next course of action from November 6. From November 7, operation theatres of hospitals, wards and other services will be fully boycotted,” the GHA threatened.

The alliance also condemned Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho’s statement and asked her to apologise on her statement. The GHA demanded resignation from the health minister over her remarks.

In December 2021, young doctors in Quetta had held protest for more than 21 days boycotting out-patient departments (OPDs) and operation theatres (OTs) in the provincial capital’s hospitals.

The protesting physicians had contended that the boycott of OPDs would continue till their demands were met.

They had also warned the authorities that if their demands were not met, they would extend the scope of their protest.

Despite the Balochistan High Court order, the protest of paramedical staff and the young doctors was ongoing.

Provincial Minister for Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had also reprimanded the behaviour of the doctors and said that doctors were saviours and it was erroneous to close OPD. He had further said that the demands were beyond the doctors’ jurisdiction.

On November 28, police had arrested 19 doctors and paramedics staff for staging a protest sit-in and blocking roads linking the city’s Red Zone with its other areas.