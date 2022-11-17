GHA Sindh announces restoration of OPD and other services

GHA Sindh has announced restoration of OPD and other services across the Sindh province after assurance from Provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah.

KARACHI: Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Sindh has announced restoration of OPD and other services across the Sindh province after assurance from Provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah.

After successful negotiations between the government and Grand Health Alliance (GHA), it has been announced to restore services in all hospitals.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah has agreed to the demands and said that if the salaries of health workers in other provinces are higher, then they will also be paid and a way will be found to solve other demands apart from the Covid allowance.

He said that every administration is self-motivated to enter Red Zone, but the Sindh government did not ask for the arrest and lathi charge, however, they apologize for the arrests and violence that happened.

However , a group of Grand Health Alliance comprised on nurses and lady health workers have refused to end sit-in until issuance of notification despite government assurance.

A delegation of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Sindh on Thursday held a meeting with Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and apprised the problems is being faced by healthcare workers in the province and presented charter of demands.

A six-member committee formed by Sindh Government led by Provincial Minister Nasir Shah and other members Saeed Ghani, Health Secretary Zavalafiqar Shah, Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro, and others are present in the meeting.

The GHA delegation comprised Dr. Mehboob Noonari, Dr. Muhammad Khan Shar, Aijaz Ali Kaleri, Bushra Arain, Akhlaq Khan, Suleman Memon, Ismail Jaskani, Asad Samtio, and others.

The GHA representatives presented demands which include health risk allowance, increase in dental seats, deputation, increase of salary and stipend on the patron of other provinces, time scale, and service structure.

On the other hand, the protest of the Grand Health Alliance entered its 33rd day in Sindh as the deadlock between the alliance and the provincial government persists.

Due to the protest of the Grand Health Alliance, OPDs of the government hospitals are shut down and the score of routine operations was postponed. The patients are facing immense problems for the last 33 days across the Sindh province.

The protesters vowed to continue their protest in favor of their demands outside the Karachi Press Club.