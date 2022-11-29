Governor Sindh calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at President House Islamabad.

A statement issued by the Sindh Governor’s House here said that cooperation of Federal Government in various sectors, federal funding for development of the Sindh and mega-development projects of Karachi were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, Governor Sindh informed the President about his efforts to create cohesion, harmony and unity between various sections of the population in Sindh.

Governor Sindh said that federal funding for various projects would definitely improve the existing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday congratulated General Asim Muneer on assuming command of the Pakistan Army as its 17th Chief.

In a felicitation message, Governor Sindh said that it was an honor to spearhead the biggest Army of the Islamic world and being a true soldier General Asim Muneer would definitely work to enhance the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army.

He also paid tributes to General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded his services in maintaining peace in the country.