Govt decides to keep petroleum prices unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for second half of November 2022.

Briefing media here on Tuesday, Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar announced the government’s decision to keep the prices of petrol, high speed diesel, light diesel, and kerosene oil unchanged for next 15 days.

The minister said that as per the government decision of November 9, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) had filed applications in the Supreme Court regarding the pending appeals in Riba case.

On October 31, the government had decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the first half of November 2022 besides extending the last date for filing of tax returns.

Briefing media here, Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar had also announced the government’s decision to increase the threshold of letters of credit (LCs) payments from $50,000 to $100,000.

“The government has decided to keep the prices of Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, and Kerosene Oil unchanged for the next 15 days”, Ishaq Dar had said.

Further the minister had said that it was the last date for filing income tax returns on October 31, however, on the request of representations of the tax bar association and the business community, the government had decided to extend the date for one month up to November 30.

With respect to pending cases of LCs, Ishaq Dar had said that last month there were about 8000 pending payments of LCs, out of which 4400 cases of up to $50,000 had already been cleared while now after the government’s decision of increasing the threshold up to $100,000, 1365 more cases would be cleared.