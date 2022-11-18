Advertisement
Govt to begin process of appointment of new army chief on Monday

  Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed the news and said that the process of appointment of the new army chief would kick off on Monday.
ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to initiate the process of appointment of a new army chief, Bol News reported.

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed the news and said that the process of appointment of the new army chief would kick off on Monday.

On November 15, Khawaja Asif had rejected rumours about a deadlock between allied parties on the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader was questioned by journalists outside Parliament whether there was a deadlock on the names and time of the appointment process for the next army chief between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“The consultation has not started so how can there be a deadlock,” the minister had replied. He had added that consultations for the COAS appointment will be held after November 18 or 19. He had clarified that the PML-N had no favourite name for appointment of the COAS.

He had said consultations would only be held on the shortlisted names forwarded to the federal government by the army. However, the minister had said the Pakistan Army had not yet sent the shortlisted names for the army chief’s appointment.

Khawaja Asif had slammed PTI Chief Imran Khan and said that legal action should be taken against his recent statements. He had said Imran Khan was harming national interests for his personal gains and external ties by levelling allegations.

Asif had alleged that Imran Khan was committing a crime by compromising national integrity and dignity for his personal interests.

