Healthcare workers again threaten to march toward CM House

The Grand Health Alliance is holding a protest outside the Karachi Press Club.

The protestors threatened to again march towards Chief Minister’s House

The healthcare workers are demanding health risk allowance as part of their salaries

KARACHI: The protest by Grand Health Alliance continued for the 29th day on Sunday as the healthcare workers vowed to continue protesting until their demands are not fulfilled.

The healthcare workers continued protesting outside the Karachi Press Club. The protesters have again threatened to march towards the Chief Minister’s House tomorrow (Monday) if their demands are not met.

The protestors said that there is a boycott of OPDs across Sindh but the health minister is not concerned, and instead of accepting their legitimate demands, the government tortured female health workers with the police.

They said that unless their demands and not fulfilled and the Deputy Commissioner South and Senior Sub-inspector (SSP) South are not removed from their posts, they will continue their boycott of emergency wards and will again march towards CM House.

A day earlier, the Judicial Magistrate South ordered the release of all arrested doctors, nurses, and paramedics who were arrested for attempting to protest outside the CM House.

The police presented the arrested doctors and paramedical staff in the city court in Karachi for remand. However, the court ordered the release of all the arrested doctors and medical staff.

On Friday, Police used water cannons and thrashed healthcare workers near the city court after they attempted to enter the Red Zone to reach the CM House.

At least 150 healthcare workers, including women, were arrested while protesting at Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road. Police said the health workers were detained after attempting to reach the CM House.

Police used water cannons and unleashed violence against women healthcare workers while tear gas was also used on the protestors. The representatives of nurses and paramedics were also arrested, before being shifted to nearby police stations.

The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) – a collective of healthcare workers campaigning for better working conditions — is holding a protest demanding health risk allowance as part of their salaries.

A four-member committee including Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Secretary Health, and Secretary Finance has been formed but the negotiations have failed to reach any conclusion.

