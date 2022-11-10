Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Sindh Healthcare worker’s protest enters on 25th day
Sindh Healthcare worker’s protest enters on 25th day

Sindh Healthcare worker’s protest enters on 25th day

Articles
Advertisement
Sindh Healthcare worker’s protest enters on 25th day
Advertisement
  • The deadlock between Grand Health Alliance (GHA) and Sindh Health Department has continued over withdrawing health risk allowance.
  • The doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and other staff under the banner of Grand Health Alliance(GHA) is holding protests across the Sindh.
  • Thousands of patients in the government hospitals of Karachi have been compelled to return to homes without consultation.
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: The protest of healthcare workers entered the 25th day in Sindh which increased the miseries of patients across the province.

The deadlock between Grand Health Alliance (GHA) and Sindh Health Department has continued over withdrawing health risk allowance which was being given to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and other staff during COVID-19.

The doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and other staff under the banner of Grand Health Alliance(GHA) is holding protests across the Sindh province for the last 25 days and now protesters moved outside Sindh Secretariat for a protest.

Due to this protest, thousands of patients in the government hospitals of Karachi have been forced to return to homes without consultation while thousands of operations have also been postponed so far.

Diagnostic tests, MRI, CT scans, and medicines are not being provided to patients for almost a month which compelled poor patients to visit private laboratories and hospitals.

Advertisement

However, only emergency and ICU services are active in hospitals.

The major demands of Grand Health Allowance are restoration risk allowance and promotion of doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

Apart from this, another major demand was related to increasing vacancies for dentists, despite the fact that 5,000 dentists are unemployed while the Sindh government has not announced a single vacancy for dentists in the last 15 years.

 

Also Read

Dengue fever takes woman life in Hyderabad
Dengue fever takes woman life in Hyderabad

A total  56 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in...

 

Advertisement

In this regard, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho  has said several times that she will not be blackmailed.

Advertisement

Catch all the Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Seven-day anti-polio campaign continues in Balochistan
Seven-day anti-polio campaign continues in Balochistan
Historical launch of Pakistani herbal seeds into outer space praised
Historical launch of Pakistani herbal seeds into outer space praised
JSMU welcomes new batches of MBBS and BDS
JSMU welcomes new batches of MBBS and BDS
Supplements with Protein: Understanding the facts and busting the most common myths
Supplements with Protein: Understanding the facts and busting the most common myths
Covid-19: 22 new cases emerge, no death reported
Covid-19: 22 new cases emerge, no death reported
Pakistan Army's SAR team continues rescue operation in Turkey  
Pakistan Army's SAR team continues rescue operation in Turkey  
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story