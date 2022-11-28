Advertisement
  • Hina Khar to hold political dialogue with Afghan interim govt
Articles
Hina Rabbani Khar will lead a delegation to Kabul.

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affair Hina Rabbani Khar will lead a delegation to Kabul for a one-day visit on November 29 (tomorrow).

The Foreign Office said the minister of state will hold political dialogue with Afghan interim government in Kabul.

“Bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and matters related to regional security will be discussed,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Hina Rabbani Khar will also reaffirm Pakistan’s continued commitment and support for all efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan.

“As a friend and neighbour of Afghanistan, Pakistan will reaffirm its abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to create real opportunities for economic prosperity of Afghan men, women and children,” it was further added.

According to reports, Special Representative to Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and officials of other ministries will accompany the minister of state during the visit.

In the delegation-level meeting, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar will call on her Afghan counterpart Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi. The delegation is also likely to meet Afghan Prime Minister Hasan Akhund.

Last week, Hina Rabbani Khar had a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last week regarding her visit to Afghanistan.

The finance minister discussed bilateral trade and effective result-oriented planning for fostering ties with Afghanistan in other fields.

 

