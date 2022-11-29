Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Afghan govt
Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Afghan govt

Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Afghan govt

Articles
Advertisement
Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Afghan govt
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday held political consultations with the leadership of the interim government of Afghanistan.

Khar was leading a delegation to hold political talks with the Afghan government. She said Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and discussed bilateral relations.

The meetings was also attended by Minister for Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar. The discussions focused on bilateral trade, connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

Khar called on Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi also met and discussed matters of bilateral importance. The meeting focused on political consultations between the two governments. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present.

“A range of bilateral issues of common interest including cooperation in education, health, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and socioeconomic projects,” the Foreign Office said.

Advertisement

 


Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar had a luncheon meeting with Women Chamber of Commerce, where she underlined the important role of women in the society and expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in strengthening linkages between women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Advertisement

She announced that Pakistan would give special preference to import of products produced by businesses run by the women entrepreneurs.

Earlier on her arrival in the Afghan capital, Hina Rabbani Khar was received at the airport by Deputy Minister for Economy Abdul Latif Nazari and the Pakistan Embassy’s Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rahman Nizamani.

 

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Khar holds political talks with Afghan FM in Kabul
Khar holds political talks with Afghan FM in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met Afghanistan’s...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ECC approves Rs8.10b, AJK CDC approves Rs.2.365 billion for development schemes
ECC approves Rs8.10b, AJK CDC approves Rs.2.365 billion for development schemes
No plan to close embassy in Kabul, withdraw diplomats: FO
No plan to close embassy in Kabul, withdraw diplomats: FO
MQM withdraws from Senate by-elections in favour of PPP
MQM withdraws from Senate by-elections in favour of PPP
Pakistan hands over five trucks of medicines to Afghanistan
Pakistan hands over five trucks of medicines to Afghanistan
US CENTCOM chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Munir
US CENTCOM chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Munir
Imran Khan directs party leaders not to criticise institutes: Musarrat Cheema
Imran Khan directs party leaders not to criticise institutes: Musarrat Cheema
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story