Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Afghan govt

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday held political consultations with the leadership of the interim government of Afghanistan.

Khar was leading a delegation to hold political talks with the Afghan government. She said Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and discussed bilateral relations.

The meetings was also attended by Minister for Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar. The discussions focused on bilateral trade, connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

Khar called on Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi also met and discussed matters of bilateral importance. The meeting focused on political consultations between the two governments. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present.

“A range of bilateral issues of common interest including cooperation in education, health, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and socioeconomic projects,” the Foreign Office said.

Advertisement

MoS @HinaRKhar held meeting with the Deputy PM of Interim Afghan Govt. Abdul Salam Hanafi. Minister for Mines & Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar was also present. Bilateral trade, connectivity & people-to-people contacts were discussed#MoSinKabul pic.twitter.com/iHGNFhVDuE — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 29, 2022



Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar had a luncheon meeting with Women Chamber of Commerce, where she underlined the important role of women in the society and expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in strengthening linkages between women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Advertisement

She announced that Pakistan would give special preference to import of products produced by businesses run by the women entrepreneurs.

Earlier on her arrival in the Afghan capital, Hina Rabbani Khar was received at the airport by Deputy Minister for Economy Abdul Latif Nazari and the Pakistan Embassy’s Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rahman Nizamani.

MoS @HinaRKhar held political consultations with FM of Interim Afghan Govt. Amir Khan Muttaqi. Range of bil. issues of common interest incl. cooperation in education, health,trade & investment,regional connectivity,people-to-people contacts & socioeconomic projects were discussed pic.twitter.com/TO30pq2g34 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 29, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Khar holds political talks with Afghan FM in Kabul ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met Afghanistan’s...