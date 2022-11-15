IDEAS 2022: PM says defence sector catering to needs of tech era

“Good to see that our defence sector is catering to demands of tech era,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction that the country’s defence sector was catering to the demands of technological era as the IDEAS 2022, the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, kicked off in Karachi.

“Good to see that our defence sector is catering to demands of tech era,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

IDEAS 2022, being held on November 15-18, brings together international market, products and services to explore opportunities in the field of defence production through collaboration.

Shehbaz Sharif said that over the years, the IDEAS had evolved into a platform that highlighted Pakistan’s growing footprint in the global defence market.

He emphasised that the theme of IDEAS 2022 ‘Arms for Peace reflected Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability.

Meanwhile, the Ideas 2022 began Tuesday at Expo Center Karachi which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The strict security arrangements have been made in view of the international defence exhibition while an alternative traffic plan has also been issued.

According to the alternative traffic plan, heavy traffic will be banned on roads leading to Karachi Expo Center. There will be complete ban on heavy vehicles and commercial traffic from Shahrah Faisal Nursery to Shah Sulaiman Road.

Alternative route for heavy and commercial traffic will be Drigh Road to NIPA Chowrangi while heavy traffic will not be allowed from Rashid Minhas Road to Millennium Mall to Dalmia Road.

Moreover, entry of heavy traffic from NIPA Chowrangi to Mazar e Quaid will remain closed. Traffic will be closed from New Town Police Station to Stadium Road.