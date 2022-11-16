IG Sindh visits Int’l Defence Exhibition Ideas 2022

He while talking to the media at the Ideas Exhibition said, “We have formed a technical committee whose responsibility is to select the best weapons, there are many things that we think we should buy.”

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that it is the need of the hour to make the police aware of the contemporary requirements.

Ghulam Nabi Memon while talking to the media at the Ideas Exhibition said, “We have formed a technical committee whose responsibility is to select the best weapons out of displayed, there are many things that we think we should buy.”

He said that it is the need of the hour to make the police aware of the modern requirements, compiling a list of the weapons force need.

IG Sindh said that Special Security Unit(SSU) is a proud force, it is a pleasure to have an SSU stall and the purpose of setting up a police stall for the first time is to show what services the policy is providing.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that when people work together with the police, the feeling of safety develops, and the public should be aware that the police are using technology and are moving towards innovation.

IG Sindh further said that the event of Ideas has happened before and Police have been performing security duties at every event, it is a national-level activity that the police carry out as duty.

It should be noted that on the second day of the eleventh edition of the International Defence Exhibition Ideas, a large number of domestic and foreign dignitaries are visiting the Expo Center.

Earlier, Chairman People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated Ideas 2022, the exhibition will continue from November 15 to 18 at the Karachi Expo Center, while security was on high alert in view of the ongoing defence exhibition in Karachi.

In the exhibition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could not participate in the ceremony due to Corona, however, in his message, he described Ideas 2022 as a positive process and a welcome initiative for Pakistan’s defence sector and armaments industry.