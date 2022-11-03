IHC asks PTI for assurances about keeping peace during jalsa

IHC asks PTI for assurances about keeping the peace during jalsa.

Government failed to provide it with a certificate of no objection for its sit-in in Islamabad.

The PTI submitted a petition on October 31

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a directive to PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) directing them to maintain peace wherever they are granted permission to hold sit-ins and jalsa on Thursday, BOL News reported.

The comment was made during the hearing on PTI’s complaint that the government failed to provide it with a certificate of no objection for its sit-in in Islamabad.

The PTI submitted a petition on October 31 asking for permission to hold its jalsa and sit-in in addition to providing protection for marchers as it continues its long march toward the federal capital.

The IHC directed the federal capital’s administration to appear before it today after sending letters to them on Wednesday for failing to grant PTI a no-objection certificate for its sit-in.

The court voiced its anger throughout the hearing because the pertinent Islamabad administration official had not shown up after being summoned.

“What kind of court is this? A high court sits there “Indignantly calling the district administration officials into the court right away, Justice Aamer Farooq displayed his annoyance.

Later, deputy commissioner and Islamabad advocate general Barrister Jahangir Jadoon appeared in court.

Jahangir was reading Imran Khan’s Supreme Court submission in response to the PTI’s long march on May 25, 2022.

Jadoon stated that during PTI’s previous long march, there were losses and injuries to police officers.

The PTI is asking permission to hold the protest at the same location they requested to hold the demonstration in the previous march, the advocate general said in response to a court enquiry.

“Because they [PTI] have consistently broken the terms and conditions, we don’t trust them. The promise provided by two senior attorneys was rejected by the PTI leadership “Informing the court that PTI may hold the rally at T-Chowk if they so desired, Jadoon stated.

Meanwhile, Ali Awan has submitted this plea, making him accountable, according to PTI attorney Babar Awan.

We shouldn’t dispute about it since the issue is already before the SC, he stated.

Justice Farooq sought Awan’s opinion on whether he believed that the same thing would not occur at the location that the government assigns to PTI for its rally.

He instructed the PTI to ensure that there would be peace and security regardless of the location chosen for the demonstration and to ensure that the highways wouldn’t be blocked to bother the populace.

Justice Farooq said, “Holding a protest is your right, but the citizen’s rights should also be protected.

After hearing the arguments from the parties in the case, the court later reserved the verdict.

