IHC disposes of petition for Arshad Sharif’s postmortem report

IHC wrapped up the case filed for journalist Arshad Sharif’s postmortem report

Arshad Sharif’s mother filed a plea in the high court for the postmortem report of her son

The court was informed that the report has been handed over to the family

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday wrapped up the case filed by journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother for the postmortem report.

Arshad Sharif’s mother filed a plea in the high court for the postmortem report of her son who was killed in Kenya days ago.

It was maintained in the petition that the authorities and the hospital has not been cooperating in this regard.

At the outset of the hearing, the court was informed that the report has been handed over to the family. Barrister Shoaib Razaque, Arshad Sharif’s counsel said they have received the postmortem report from PIMS.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooque also remarked that the trial of Arshad Sharif’s killing case can be held in Pakistan as well.

Later the case was wrapped up.

