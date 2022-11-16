Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • IHC disposes of petition for Arshad Sharif’s postmortem report
IHC disposes of petition for Arshad Sharif’s postmortem report

IHC disposes of petition for Arshad Sharif’s postmortem report

Articles
Advertisement
IHC disposes of petition for Arshad Sharif’s postmortem report
Advertisement
  • IHC wrapped up the case filed for journalist Arshad Sharif’s postmortem report
  • Arshad Sharif’s mother filed a plea in the high court for the postmortem report of her son
  • The court was informed that the report has been handed over to the family
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday wrapped up the case filed by journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother for the postmortem report.

Arshad Sharif’s mother filed a plea in the high court for the postmortem report of her son who was killed in Kenya days ago.

It was maintained in the petition that the authorities and the hospital has not been cooperating in this regard.

At the outset of the hearing, the court was informed that the report has been handed over to the family. Barrister Shoaib Razaque, Arshad Sharif’s counsel said they have received the postmortem report from PIMS.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooque also remarked that the trial of Arshad Sharif’s killing case can be held in Pakistan as well.

Advertisement

Later the case was wrapped up.

Also Read

Imran Khan lauds Bol News for coverage during Azadi march
Imran Khan lauds Bol News for coverage during Azadi march

Imran Khan appreciated Bol News for the coverage Chairman PTI Imran Khan...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
KU Intl conference urges to address root causes of food insecurity
KU Intl conference urges to address root causes of food insecurity
ECP rejects request to delay Rajanpur by-polls
ECP rejects request to delay Rajanpur by-polls
Family of Justice Naqvi rejects allegations and leaked audio
Family of Justice Naqvi rejects allegations and leaked audio
SBP receives $700mn loan from Chinese bank
SBP receives $700mn loan from Chinese bank
Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade agreement
Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade agreement
US ambassador discusses defence ties with Khawaja Asif
US ambassador discusses defence ties with Khawaja Asif
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story