IHC heard plea of Azam Swati for the details of cases against him

IHC instructed the Deputy Attorney General to take instructions from Home Secretary in Azam Swati case

The case was heard in IHC today and IHC CJ Aamer Farooq led the case

The court adjourned the hearing till Friday

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday heard the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati about cases registered against him.

Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq heard the case and instructed the Deputy Attorney General to take directions from Home Secretary regarding the issue.

At the outset of the hearing, Swati’s lawyer Babar Awan updated the court that 50 cases has been reported against the PTI leader for a single incident and also pleaded before the court to issue restraint orders against the shifting of Azam Swati from Islamabad to another place.

“Orders should be issued to the Home Secretary,” added Babar Awan.

“How the secretary of interior ministry controls provincial inspector generals,” the court questioned. The court then adjourned the hearing till Friday.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requested the Senior Civil judge Muhammad Shabbir to extend the remand of the PTI leader for another six days in the controversial tweet case.

The FIA lawyer maintained that further investigation is needed regarding the mobile and Twitter account.

The court extended the remand of Azam Swati for another four days while accepting the plea for immunity from appearance.

Also Read PTI Senator Azam Swati arrested again Sources said PTI Senator Azam Swati has been arrested again from his...