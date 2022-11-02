Advertisement
IHC issues notice to administration on PTI plea for permission of rally

  • IHC issued notice to the administration in the capital regarding the permission of the PTI sit-in
  • submitted the request for the NOC for November 6 and 7
  • PTI’s counsel maintained that the administration has been delaying the matter
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notice to the administration in the capital on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the issue of permission for the sit-in.

The plea was heard by Justice Aamer Farooq. PTI’s lawyer maintained before the court that the party submitted the request for the NOC and Islamabad administration has been delaying the matter.

He also said that the request was submitted for the rally on November 6 and 7.

IHC upon hearing the petition issued a notice to the Islamabad administration and instructed that the authorized officer should appear before the court tomorrow (Thursday).

After issuing the notice the case was adjourned.

PTI reschedules long march owing to the massive crowd
PTI reschedules long march owing to the massive crowd

PTI has released a new schedule for the Azadi march The march...

