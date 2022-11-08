Imran asks workers to keep roads open during protests

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has instructed the party workers to keep the roads open during the protest.

Considering the difficulties of the general public, the party chairman said that the PTI is a peaceful and popular party of people, adding that their aim was to record their peaceful protest, not to block roads causing problems to the common man.

Imran further said that people must not be suffered from any difficulty due to protests.

He said that their protest would be held at the entry and exit points of Islamabad, adding that except in the federal capital, roads in other cities must be kept open during protest demonstrations.

The party chairman instructed the workers and general public to reach Islamabad when he gives a call for the long march.

The main highway between Rawalpindi and Islamabad was blocked on Tuesday due to the ongoing protests held by PTI workers and supporters against the failed assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan.

The PTI supporters are holding protests at five different places in the twin cities which have badly affected the traffic flow on GT Road, Taxila, Rawat, Airport Road and Murree Road.

PTI workers burned tyres and raised slogans against the government on the main Shamsabad Murree Road of Rawalpindi.

According to sources, the ambulance service between the twin cities was also suspended and several vehicles transporting patients to the hospital got stuck in the logjams.