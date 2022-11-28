Imran Khan advised to dissolve assemblies rather than resigning: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan held a consultative meeting over the decision to quit the legislative assemblies.

The PTI chief announced to quit all assemblies, particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to force the government to hold early elections. He said the decision that decision will be made after consulting with the chief ministers of both provinces and holding a parliamentary meeting.

In this regard, the former prime minister held a consultation meeting regarding the decision to quit the assemblies.

Sources revealed that the majority of PTI leaders, who participated in the meeting, suggested dissolving the provincial assemblies rather than submitting their resignations.

They suggested that dissolving the assemblies will leave the federal government with no choice than holding general elections immediately. The meeting was informed that the incumbent chief minister will head the interim setup till fresh elections are held.

Advertisement

PTI’s Babar Awan and Barrister Ali Zafar participated in the meeting and briefed on the legal aspects of quitting the assemblies. Sources revealed that Imran Khan has sought further legal advice to foil political tactics by the PDM after the assemblies are dissolved.

During the meeting, it was also decided to take Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Monis Elahi into confidence. The PML-Q have failed expressed willingness to dissolve the assembly on Imran Khan’s instructions.

The party leaders entrusted chairman Imran Khan to make all decisions which will be fully implemented. Sources revealed that Imran Khan will take the final decision after further consultation.

Also Read Won’t hesitate a minute before dissolving assembly on Imran’s order: Pervaiz Elahi LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the provincial assembly...

Advertisement

A day earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the provincial assembly will be dissolved upon receiving instructions from PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Pervaiz Elahi said the Punjab government is the trust of Imran Khan and they will not hesitate even a minute to dissolve the provincial assembly.

“The (Punjab) government is the trust of Imran Khan. If he instructs, we will not wait even a minute to dissolve the assembly,” he said in a statement. “If assemblies are dissolved, Shehbaz Sharif’s government of just 27 miles will not even last 27 hours,” he added.

CM Punjab said the massive public gatherings prove Imran Khan’s popularity. He added that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance will be shattered after mass resignations.

He said Imran Khan had been given a new lease on life and played his final round. He said PDM is already facing divisions and will suffer ultimate defeat.