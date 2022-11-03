Imran Khan and others injured in firing incident in Wazirabad

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has received multiple injuries but he is safe.

An incident of firing has taken place near Imran Khan’s container near Allahwala Chowrangi.

Imran Khan’s leg has been hit by a bullet due to which he is slightly injured.

WAZIRABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Faisal Javed, and other PTI workers were injured in a murder attack on the former prime minister in Wazirabad.

The former federal minister confirmed that Chairman PTI has received multiple injuries but he is safe.

Sources said that on the beginning of the seventh day of the long march in Wazirabad, an incident of firing has taken place near Imran Khan’s container near Allahwala Chowrangi.

According to the reports, due to the firing, Imran Khan’s leg has been hit by a bullet due to which he is slightly injured, but he is being immediately shifted from the container.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is safely in his container, while reports of injuries to four workers have been received, who are being immediately shifted to the hospital.

However, after the firing incident, the participants of the march ran away while the injured included Muhammad Yusuf and Hamid Nasir Chatta’s son Ali Chatta.

Initially, two attackers were involved in firing on Imran Khan’s container.