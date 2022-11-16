Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan lauds Bol News for coverage during Azadi march

Imran Khan lauds Bol News for coverage during Azadi march

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan lauds Bol News for coverage during Azadi march
Advertisement
  • Imran Khan appreciated Bol News for the coverage
  • Chairman PTI Imran Khan met Senior journalists today and lauded the services of Bol News
  • PTI chief also said that a country that lacks rule of law never progresses
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday appreciated Bol News for the coverage during the Azadi March.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan met Senior journalists today and lauded the services of Bol News.

Imran Khan also shared a message for the CEO Bol News Shoaib Shaikh. “Tell Shoaib Shaikh that he always stood and he must keep standing as the people of Pakistan watch Bol News.”

PTI chief also said that a country that lacks rule of law never progresses adding that he will take the matter legally against the campaign regarding Toshakhana.

“In the Toshahkhana case, a false story has been run for which a case will be filed.”

Advertisement

Imran Khan also maintained that the watch was sold in Islamabad which can be proven with evidence.

Also Read

PTI to initiate legal proceedings against Umar Zahoor: Fawad Chaudhry
PTI to initiate legal proceedings against Umar Zahoor: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that the party has decided to take the...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story