LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday appreciated Bol News for the coverage during the Azadi March.

Imran Khan also shared a message for the CEO Bol News Shoaib Shaikh. “Tell Shoaib Shaikh that he always stood and he must keep standing as the people of Pakistan watch Bol News.”

PTI chief also said that a country that lacks rule of law never progresses adding that he will take the matter legally against the campaign regarding Toshakhana.

“In the Toshahkhana case, a false story has been run for which a case will be filed.”

Imran Khan also maintained that the watch was sold in Islamabad which can be proven with evidence.

