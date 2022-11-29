Imran Khan attack: ATC hands over accused to JIT on 13-day remand

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over the suspect who opened fire at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on a 13-day physical remand.

The prime suspect, Naveed Mehr, was produced before a special anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala amid strict security arrangements.

The police requested an extension of physical remand of the accused by 13 days but the court handed over the accused to the investigation committee probing the attack. He will now be presented again before the court on December 12.

A case of illegal possession of weapons was registered on the complaint of the investigation officer Anwar Shah after 26 days.

Police said the accused had hidden the weapons in a nearby house after the incident under a pile of wood. Police said the weapon was recovered on the identification of the main suspect.

The suspect was presented before a court in Wazirabad in the case of illegal possession of weapons. The JIT requested 30-day physical remand to conduct a polygraphic test. However, the court turned the duration of the remand and handed over the suspect to the JIT on remand for thirteen days.

Police identified the suspect Muhammad Naveed Mehr as the lone shooter in the attack. Imran Khan had suggested that there could be two people who shot at him rally in Wazirabad.

The suspected shooter was arrested after Imran Khan’s supporter Ibtisham Hassan overpowered him and threw off his aim. Naveed had opened fire at the container injuring the former prime minister and several others while one person was killed in the attack.

