Imran Khan attack: JIT to probe all policemen on duty

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on PTI Chairman has decided to interrogate all police and security officials posted at the long march in Wazirabad on the day of the attack

The JIT formed has decided to interrogate 570 policemen positioned on duty at the long march for security duties. The JIT has also announced to interrogate the District Police Officer (DPO) Wazirabad.

There were uniformed policemen and other officials in civilian dress performing security duties on the day of the attack near the container where Imran Khan was attacked.

The team will also probe how the armed attacker managed to reach the spot despite the presence of a large number of police personnel and others deployed to keep an eye on suspicious movement.

On Friday, the JIT had visited the crime scene in Wazirabad. The team inspected the location and were briefed by the local police. The team sought the call records of the prime sspect arrested from the spot.

Advertisement

According to reports, the team inspected the spot from where the shooter fired at the former prime minister to check the distance from the target. They also inspected nearby buildings and checked the security measures taken by local police when the attack occurred.

Senior police officers from Wazirabad and Gujrat were also present during the JIT’s visit. They briefed the team on the attack, weapon used by the suspect, eyewitness accounts, and other relevant information.

The JIT has received custody of the prime suspect after the court granted his 12-day physical remand. The joint investigation team formed to probe the attack on Imran Khan has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Also Read Imran Khan attack: Punjab cabinet decides to form JIT LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet committee has decided to establish a joint investigation...