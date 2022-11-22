Imran Khan attack: Polygraph test suggested for accused

Polygraph test suggested for the accused in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan

The accused was interviewed three different times but he didn’t change his statement

It was decided to conduct an investigation involving on-duty police officers and personnel

LAHORE: The accused in the case of the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan will go for a polygraph test.

It has been decided that the accused, Naveed, will be polygraphically tested as he is sticking to his grounds despite being interviewed three times.

The sources in the know said that the accused was interviewed at three different times but he didn’t change his statement.

The nature of the questions was changed each time but the accused stood by his statement.

On the issue of the murderous attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, it was decided to conduct an investigation involving on-duty police officers and personnel during the last March.

The JIT formed has decided to interrogate the 570 policemen positioned on duty at the long march for security duties. The JIT has also announced to interrogate the District Police Officer (DPO) Wazirabad.

The team will also probe how the armed attacker managed to reach the sport despite the presence of a large number of police personnel and others deployed to keep an eye on suspicious movement.