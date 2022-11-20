Biggest sports event FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from today and it is the first football world cup to be held on Arab soil.

In his Twitter message, Chairman PTI Imran Khan expressed his best wishes for the success of the Football World Cup starting today.

He said for the first time a Muslim country is hosting the biggest event in the world.

Wishing Qatar the best for successfully holding the football World Cup, which begins today. It is for the first time that a Muslim country is hosting this biggest sporting event in the world. Good luck to all the participating teams. Advertisement — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 20, 2022

Chairman PTI further said that he wishes all the best for the participating teams in the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022 is about to be celebrated and fans have camped in Qatar. The teams have also arrived in Qatar for the football world cup, this is the first world cup that is being held on Arab soil and in winter.

In the opening ceremony of the event, music will be played while fireworks will also be displayed. The first opening match of the event will be between the host team Qatar and the teams of Ecuador.

A total of 32 teams will fight for the trophy in the World Cup. Therefore, all the teams are divided into 8 groups of four each.

The Football World Cup will be played between November 20 and December 18 while 64 matches of the mega event will be played in 8 stadiums in 5 cities of Qatar. The final will be held on December 18 while the French team will defend its title in the event.

It should be noted that Qatar is the smallest country in the world to host the Football World Cup and the country has spent more than 200 billion dollars to successfully host the tournament.