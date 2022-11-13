Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan expresses best wishes to national team for final

Imran Khan expresses best wishes to national team for final

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan expresses best wishes to national team for final
Advertisement
  • In his Twitter message, former prime minister Imran Khan said that the message for the national team is the same as the one he gave to his team in 1992.
  • He said that enjoyed today because it is difficult to get a chance to play in the World Cup.
  • Chairman PTI Imran Khan further said that the players of the national team should play with an aggressive strategy as the prayers of the entire nation are with the national team.
Advertisement

 

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed best wishes for the national team in the final match of the T20 World Cup.

In his Twitter message, former prime minister Imran Khan said that the message for the national team is the same as the one he gave to his team in 1992. He said that enjoyed today because it is difficult to get a chance to play in the World Cup.

 

 

Imran Khan said don’t worry enjoy today, you will win if you are willing to take risks, and can cash in on opponents’ mistakes.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan further said that the players of the national team should play with an aggressive strategy as the prayers of the entire nation are with the national team.

On the other hand, Imran Khan has limited his political engagements today because of the children, Imran Khan is present in Zaman Park with his sons Qasim and Salman.

Advertisement

Imran Khan will spend most of his time with the children today.

Party sources said that Chairman Imran Khan will watch the final match between Pakistan and England with his sons.

 

Also Read

Absconder is making strategic decisions from abroad: Imran Khan
Absconder is making strategic decisions from abroad: Imran Khan

LALA MUSA: PTI chairman Imran Khan reacted to reports that Prime Minister...

 

It should be noted that the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 is a decisive match between Pakistan and England today. Pakistan and England will fight for the world title amid thundering clouds.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story