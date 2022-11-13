Imran Khan expresses best wishes to national team for final

In his Twitter message, former prime minister Imran Khan said that the message for the national team is the same as the one he gave to his team in 1992.

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed best wishes for the national team in the final match of the T20 World Cup.

In his Twitter message, former prime minister Imran Khan said that the message for the national team is the same as the one he gave to his team in 1992. He said that enjoyed today because it is difficult to get a chance to play in the World Cup.

قومی کرکٹ ٹیم کیلئےآج میراپیغام وہی ہےجو میں نے 1992کےورلڈ کپ فائنل میں اپنی ٹیم کو دیا۔ اوّل: اس دن کا لطف اٹھائیے کہ عالمی کپ کا فائنل کھیلنے کا موقع شاذ ہی کسی کو میسر آتاہے اور ہرگز اس سے مرعوب نہ ہوں۔ دوم: Advertisement — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 13, 2022

Imran Khan said don’t worry enjoy today, you will win if you are willing to take risks, and can cash in on opponents’ mistakes.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan further said that the players of the national team should play with an aggressive strategy as the prayers of the entire nation are with the national team.

On the other hand, Imran Khan has limited his political engagements today because of the children, Imran Khan is present in Zaman Park with his sons Qasim and Salman.

Imran Khan will spend most of his time with the children today.

Party sources said that Chairman Imran Khan will watch the final match between Pakistan and England with his sons.

It should be noted that the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 is a decisive match between Pakistan and England today. Pakistan and England will fight for the world title amid thundering clouds.