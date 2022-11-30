Advertisement
Imran Khan felicitates newly appointed COAS, CJCSC

Imran Khan felicitates newly appointed COAS, CJCSC

Articles
Imran Khan felicitates newly appointed COAS, CJCSC
  • Imran Khan felicitates the newly appointed COAS and CJCSC
  • Imran Khan said that he hopes the new leadership will work to end the prevailing trust deficit between the nation and the state
  • “Strength of the State is derived from its people”
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan felicitates the newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and the Chairman Joints Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

In a message on Twitter, Imran Khan congratulated COAS Asim Munir and CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza for their appointments and said that he hopes the new leadership will work to end the prevailing trust deficit between the nation and the state.

“Strength of the State is derived from its people.”

Imran Khan also shared a statement from Quaid-e-Azam underscoring that the civilians make the national policy.

“Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people and you do not make the national policy; it is we, the civilians, who decide these issues and it is your duty to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted.”

Pertinently, the newly appointed COAS took the command of army yesterday in a ceremony held at the GHQ, Rawalpindi.

