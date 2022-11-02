The long march will start from Pindi Bypass Gujranwala, and will be led by Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Former prime minister Imran Khan will address the workers at Gakhar.

PTI released a new schedule for the real freedom march, according to which the march of Tehreek-e-Insaf will reach Jhelum on Sunday.

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan led the real Azadi March entered on the 6th day on Wednesday.

Today is the sixth day of Tehreek-e-Insaf’s real Azadi long march, the that will start from Pindi Bypass Gujranwala, and will be led by Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

The reception camps have been set up at various points on the route of the long march. Former prime minister Imran Khan will address the workers on reaching Gakhar.

Advertisement حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے نئے شیڈول کے مطابق انشاءاللہ کپتان 10 نومبر کو راولپنڈی پہنچیں گے اور 11 نومبر کو تمام پاکستان سے قافلے اسلام آباد پہنچیں گے #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 2, 2022

Earlier, PTI released a new schedule for the real freedom march, according to which the march of Tehreek-e-Insaf will reach Jhelum on Sunday.

Imran Khan said that PTI real Azadi March is not going to stop and this movement will continue till the election date.

In a special interview with the Bol News anchor Dr. Fiza, Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that there is no greater cruelty than the killing of Arshad Sharif as he was an asset of journalism.

Imran Khan said that the thieves were imposed on people and the people were told to accept them. He said it is better to die than slavery of thieves and the people have decided that they want freedom.

In response to a question, the former prime minister said that peaceful protest is our right. On May 25, peaceful protesters were tortured, but this time Rana Sanaullah will not get a chance to be tortured while the real freedom march is not going to stop. The movement will continue till the announcement.

Imran Khan further said that the government has seemed to panic and added that PTI has won 29 out of 37 elections and PDM cannot compete with PTI. He said ethics are necessary to run a parliamentary system.

Chairman PTI said that he wants to see the army strong and not want to harm it because India will be happy with the differences between the institutions.