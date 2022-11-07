He said he did not want to make any change in the FIR.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been adamant on lodging FIR against the suspects nominated by him in the case pertaining to the assassination attempt on him.

Quoting sources, Bol News reported that Imran Khan said this in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. He said he did not want to make any change in the FIR.

“We will not back down from our principled stance. The FIR should be lodged against those nominated by me,” he said adding that if someone was proved innocence in the investigation then fine, otherwise full action should be taken against the culprits.

Earlier, the former prime minister had blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an army officer for the attack on him.

Sources said the former prime minister also directed his party to resume the long march on November 9, instead of November 8.

The federal government has expressed concerns over the non-filing of an FIR regarding the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In this regard, the federal government has written a letter to the Chief Secretary and IG Punjab blaming the Punjab government for not registering FIR against the assassination attempt.

The Interior Ministry has written the letter for the FIR expressing concerns over the incident and mismanagement of the top officials of Punjab.

The letter also said that the FIR in such a high-profile case has not been registered even after the passage of more than 36 hours claiming it a lacking on the provincial government’s side.

The medico-legal examination of the former prime minister is yet to take place and it is also worrying that the provincial government has failed to provide any update. As per the letter, the spot of the incident was not secured even several hours after the attack.