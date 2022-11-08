Imran Khan says his lawyers will respond to ‘farcical’ FIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to challenge the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the assassination attempt on his life.

Police registered the FIR upon the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan over the brazen attack on the former prime minister in Wazirabad.

The case was registered four days after the attack in which one person was killed and several others including the PTI chairman were injured.

PTI leaders have expressed disappointment over the FIR as it doesn’t mention the suspects named by Imran Khan, whom he alleged were responsible for the attack on him. PTI workers have launched protests across the country over the registration of the FIR.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the PTI chairman said his lawyers will give a position of the ‘farcical’ FIR registered against the attack on him.

“On the issue of the farcical FIR my lawyers will give my position,” he said. “All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation.”

He said the nation has “awakened, understood & risen in support of my message of justice, freedom & national sovereignty”

“When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle,” he said, adding peaceful protests and dialogue are only for Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said the doors of PTI are open for all “democratic loving forces” to join our struggle for justice, rule of law, and freedom from foreign subservience.

“For the future of Pakistan the doors of PTI are open to all democratic loving forces to join our struggle for Justice, rule of law & freedom from foreign subservience – our goal of Haqeeqi Azadi,” he concluded.

