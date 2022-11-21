Imran Khan says ‘no chance’ of improving ties with India under Modi

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said there is “no chance” of improving ties with India until the Modi-led BJP remains in power in New Delhi.

In an interview with a British daily, the former prime minister expressed willingness to improve ties with all neighboring countries including India but maintained there is no chance of this happening under the BJP.

He highlighted the potential economic benefits of maintaining trade ties between the two arch-rivals but said they would never be realized until New Delhi changes its stance on the Kashmir dispute.

“The benefits would be enormous. But, we are stuck on this issue and we need a strong roadmap to resolve it. I think it’s possible but the BJP government is so hardline, they have a nationalistic stance on issues,” he said.

‘It is frustrating as you have no chance [for a resolution] as they whip up these nationalistic feelings. And, once this genie of nationalism is out of the bottle it is very difficult to put it back in again.”

In August 2019, the Modi-led BJP government unilaterally abrogated the autonomous status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), bringing it under central control.

Imran went on to say that Pakistan had no option but to downgrade its ties with India after it took away the statehood of IIOJK.

“All we know is that they should have a road map for the solution of Kashmir. People in Pakistan cannot accept that Kashmiris, who were given their right by the international community to choose their destiny through a plebiscite, have seen India steamroll this resolution,” said Imran Khan.

“Then, when they took away the statehood [of Indian-administered Kashmir] we had no choice but to cool off our relationship with India.”

Imran said that if he returned to power he would seek to establish good relations with all countries. He said that he would tread the geopolitical tightrope by maintaining good relations with both China and the United States.

“We really need a relationship with both countries. What I do not want is another Cold War situation when we are in blocks, like in the last Cold War we were allied with the United States,” he said.

“The whole of Central Asia, Afghanistan, became out of our orbit. My main concern for Pakistan is how to lift 120 million out of poverty and the best way to do that is if we can have a relationship with everyone, to trade with everyone, so we can help our population.”

