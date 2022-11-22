Advertisement
Imran Khan seeks foolproof security of Azadi march convoys

Imran Khan seeks foolproof security of Azadi march convoys

Imran Khan seeks foolproof security of Azadi march convoys
  • Imran Khan instructed to make the security of the convoys foolproof
  • Imran Khan met the senior leadership of the party to discuss the current political situation in the country
  • The convoys will leave from Central Punjab on the morning of November 26
LAHORE: Chairman PTI and former prime minister Imran Khan instructed to make the security of the convoys of the real freedom march foolproof.

Chairman PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan met the senior leadership of the party to discuss the current political situation in the country and the march.

According to the sources, in the meeting, participants were also informed about the tent settlement and accommodation arrangements for the march in Rawalpindi. Umar Sarfraz Cheema, while giving a briefing on the security of convoys and the security arrangements made in Rawalpindi, said that the convoys will leave from Central Punjab on the morning of November 26.

During the meeting, Chairman PTI Imran Khan directed that the security of the convoys of the real freedom march should be made foolproof.

Notably, strict security arrangements have been made for the protection of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Zaman Park while surveillance is also ongoing with the help of security cameras around Imran Khan’s residence.

