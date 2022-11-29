Advertisement
Imran Khan to announce dissolution of assemblies next week

Articles
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to announce the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies next week.

PTI sources said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan will address all PTI assembly members in this regard through a video link next week.

Sources informed that Imran Khan has also called for KPK and Punjab Parliamentary Party meetings, KPK Parliamentary Party meeting will be held on Friday this week and Punjab Parliamentary Party meeting on Saturday.

Imran Khan will take both the provincial parliamentary party members into confidence regarding the dissolution of the assemblies.

Sources further said that in the meeting, Imran Khan will inform the members about his strategy in the current political situation.

On the other hand, PTI has kicked off preparations for the next general elections.

The party has instructed to formally start the preparations in the next 72 hours and the distribution of tickets will be done in the next three days.

