LAHORE: The spokesman of the Punjab Government Musarrat Jamsheed Cheema said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stands by its decision regarding the assemblies, but the party has given the authority to Chairman PTI Imran Khan to announce the final date.

The Spokesperson of the Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarrat Jamsheed Cheema has said in one of her statements that PTI will form the government with a bigger majority after the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said that the days of the dummy government are numbered and people will force the imported government to hold elections.

She further said that PDM’s band of thieves cannot create any obstacle in the journey of true freedom and no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab will not success.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In this regard, the sources said that the PML-N has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against CM Punjab Parvez Elahi.

