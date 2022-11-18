Imran Khan will be in Rawalpindi the coming week: Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid said that Imran Khan will be in Rawalpindi next week

He also said that the next eight days are crucial

Sheikh Rashid said that he has been standing with PTI and Imran Khan like a rock

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: The Head of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid said that Imran Khan will be in Rawalpindi next week before Friday.

He was addressing the media when said that the demand for immediate elections by Imran Khan is justified.

He also said that the next eight days are crucial and it is better if things get settled before the end of the coming week.

Sheikh Rashid said that he has been standing with PTI and Imran Khan like a rock adding that they won’t allow anyone to play with the law and order nor will take the law in hand.

Rashid also said that Imran Khan will announce the date of reaching Rawalpindi tomorrow. “The marchers will be welcomed by Lal Haveli and we will join the march from the committee chowk and Lal Haveli will be the base camp.”

Advertisement

Also Read Punjab govt’s key goal is to facilitate common man: Imran Khan Imran Khan met Spokesperson CM Punjab and instructed her to take steps...