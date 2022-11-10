Fawad Chaudhry said that the Azadi march schedule has changed a bit

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the Azadi march schedule has changed a bit and now PTI Chairman Imran Khan will welcome the convoys from provinces in Rawalpindi.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan due to his injuries will not lead the convoy now and will address the protestors reaching Rawalpindi from different points to announce the further strategy.

He said that the Azadi march led by PTI is a continuation of the 1947 freedom campaign that was fought by the Muslims against colonialism.

The former minister said that in the last 6 months 3 major incidents took place that were never witnessed in the history of Pakistan.

“Arrests took place earlier as well but no political worker was assaulted like this before, journalists were never assassinated and assassination attempts on former prime minister were never made this openly.”

He slammed the three major incidents that took place in the last six months, “Imran Khan was attacked and no FIR registered, Arshad Sharif postmortem report isn’t provided to his mother, and Senator Azam Swati was assaulted in front of family and then his video was made.”

