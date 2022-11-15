Imran Khan’s sons left for London amid tight security

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Sulaiman left for London

The sons came to visit Imran Khan after the assassination attack

The security arrangements at Zaman Park have tightened amid the threat alerts for Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Sulaiman left for London amid tight security.

The sons left for London after visiting their father who went through surgery after being shot during the march.

The security arrangements at Zaman Park have tightened amid the threat alerts for Imran Khan.

Sources said that for Imran Khan’s security, KPK police commandos have been deployed inside the residence, while, bullet-proof glasses have also been installed on the windows of the residence.

On the other hand, party sources revealed that Imran Khan will meet only key personalities and party leaders today.

Sources also said that Imran Khan will consult the party leaders regarding the long march today and will address the participants of the long march on video link after 5 pm.

