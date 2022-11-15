Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan’s sons left for London amid tight security

Imran Khan’s sons left for London amid tight security

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan’s sons left for London amid tight security
Advertisement
  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Sulaiman left for London
  • The sons came to visit Imran Khan after the assassination attack
  • The security arrangements at Zaman Park have tightened amid the threat alerts for Imran Khan
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Sulaiman left for London amid tight security.

The sons left for London after visiting their father who went through surgery after being shot during the march.

The security arrangements at Zaman Park have tightened amid the threat alerts for Imran Khan.

Sources said that for Imran Khan’s security, KPK police commandos have been deployed inside the residence, while, bullet-proof glasses have also been installed on the windows of the residence.

On the other hand, party sources revealed that Imran Khan will meet only key personalities and party leaders today.

Advertisement

Sources also said that Imran Khan will consult the party leaders regarding the long march today and will address the participants of the long march on video link after 5 pm.

Also Read

SC issued notice to Imran Khan, others in contempt of ECP case
SC issued notice to Imran Khan, others in contempt of ECP case

SC of Pakistan issued notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others for...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story