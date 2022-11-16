Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he and the PTI are monitoring the developments surrounding the issue of the army chief appointment but are monitoring the coalition government’s moves.

He added that he and his party had backed off from speaking on the issue of the appointment of an army chief.

He said this while talking senior journalists in a meeting, adding that no army chief would go against the institution, state and its people.

The former prime minister said that they wanted good relations with the United States (US) and other countries based on mutual respect.

On rumours regarding talks with the federal government, Imran told the journalists that he received a message for negotiations with the committee. However, he denied the request and said we will hold talks only if the government announce the election date.

On the matter regarding recent allegations related to Toushakhana, Imran said, “We will take all those who are involved in this propaganda, to court in Dubai, London and Pakistan.”