Edition: English
Edition: English

  • News
  • Pakistan
Imran says will give a surprise to all on Nov 26

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will give a surprise to all on Nov 26.

He said this while talking to media persons at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Sunday. Imran maintained that he knew their planning but they had no idea about my preparations as he was planning ahead.

He said that whoever they wanted to appoint an army chief, he had no issue with it as they got stuck on both sides now as if they held early elections, they would be defeated and if they didn’t hold elections, the country might go default.

Imran said that they (the PTI) were making efforts that clean and transparent elections could be held in the country as soon as possible, adding that there was no solution to the current problems except snap elections in the country.

He asserted that he had been conveyed a message through President Dr. Arif Alvi, “But I have replied that the government first announce the date of the elections then other issues would be discussed”.

The former premier said that he would face the imported government with the power of the people of Pakistan.

He further said that the whole world knew about the stories of their corruption.

He said that the government was using state machinery and resources against him but it could not have found anything against him except a watch.

He remarked that he was going to take a legal course against Geo group and others on the issue of the watch and expose them in court.

He claimed that the government and its allies could not have understood the real power of the masses.

The PTI chairman observed that Shehbaz Sharif has also got stuck in the court of London, adding that it seemed that he would also make an out-of-court settlement.

