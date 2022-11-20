Imran will not accept technocrat govt at all, says Rashid

Awami Muslim League (AML) President Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that there are rumours in Rawalpindi that a technocrat government is being established in the country but Imran Khan would not accept it at all.

He said this while talking to media persons after meeting with Imran Khan in Lahore on Sunday.

The AML chief asked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that before threatening the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, he (Bilawal) should come to Lal Haveli.

Also Read Imran says will give a surprise to all on Nov 26 Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said...

Advertisement

He said that doctors had advised Imran to rest for time being and not to travel, adding that Imran must reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26.He hoped that there would be a historic big public gathering of the long march in Rawalpindi, adding that their only demand was free and fair elections in the country.

He further said that the life of Imran was still under threat.

He maintained that the economy of the country has been destroyed, adding that the days of this imported government had been numbered and none of them would not be spared.