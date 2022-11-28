Advertisement
Industrialist S.M. Muneer passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Well-known industrialist and businessman Shaikh Muhammad (S.M.) Muneer has passed away, BOL News reported.

S.M. Muneer’s health had deteriorated after which he was taken to a hospital where he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. His family is currently in Lahore.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said SM Muneer’s health worsened after he complained of fever and went home early from office. He was taken to a hospital but couldn’t survive. The business fraternity has expressed grief over the industrialist’s demise.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death of the renowned businessman “My very dear friend, like an elder brother Mr. SM Muneer passed away. He was a great philanthropist. Our fathers were friends too, indulging in persistent charity,” the president wrote on Twitter.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Advertisement

S.M. Muneer was the chairman of DIN Group of Companies and patron-in-chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). He had served as Chairman KATI for two terms and held the position of Vice Chairman MCB Bank Ltd.

He had also served as Chairman of The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), and All Pakistan Tanners Association for seven terms.

Mr Muneer was a consummate industrialist with experience in sectors ranging from tanneries, textiles and banking. He also served as the board member of several banks, private firms and educational institutes. He was also involved in social and welfare activities.

He was awarded Best Export Performance trophy by the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), the Gold Medallion Award from the International Export Association, UK, and Best Businessman of the Year Award from FPCCI.

He received the ‘Sitara-e-Isaar’ and the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ in 2006 and 2007 respectively by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his outstanding public services. He was awarded ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ by the President of Pakistan in 2012.

