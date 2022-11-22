Islamabad admin proposes PTI to change venue of sit-in 

PTI has made important proposals on the issue of holding a public gathering and Sit-in at Faizabad on November 26.

Sources said that in case of public gatherings or sit-in, the security of sensitive buildings and the Pakistan-England cricket series are likely to be affected.

Islamabad administration and law enforcement agencies have proposed to change the venue.

According to the suggestions, the administration has proposed to bring the sit-in to Allama Iqbal Park and informed the PTI leaders of all the concerns that the England team will reach Islamabad on November 26, while there are also very important installations near Faizabad.

In this regard, sources said that the PTI leaders sought more time for consultation on these proposals.

It should be noted that PTI wants to stage a sit-in on November 26 near Faizabad where former prime minister Imran Khan will reach Rawalpindi through helicopter.

Earlier, PTI announced it to hold a historic gathering on November 26 at Faizabad.

In this regard, PTI formally sought permission from the local administration of Islamabad for a rally and sit-in scheduled to be convened at Faizabad Interchange, the main junction of twin cities in November which was submitted by Ali Nawaz Awan.

The application stated that PTI will hold a public gathering at Faizabad on November 26, during which the helicopter of Chairman PTI Imran Khan will land at the parade ground in Islamabad.