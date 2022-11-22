Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Islamabad admin proposes PTI to change venue of sit-in 

Islamabad admin proposes PTI to change venue of sit-in 

Articles
Advertisement
Islamabad admin proposes PTI to change venue of sit-in 

Islamabad admin proposes PTI to change venue of sit-in

Advertisement
  • PTI  has made important proposals on the issue of holding a public gathering  and Sit-in at Faizabad on November 26.
  • Sources said that in case of public gatherings or sit-in, the security of sensitive buildings and the Pakistan-England cricket series are likely to be affected.
  • Islamabad administration and law enforcement agencies have proposed to change the venue.
Advertisement

 

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) was proposed to change the venue of public gathering and sit-in from  Faizabad to Allama Iqbal Park.

In this regard, the sources said that in case of public gatherings or sit-in, the security of sensitive buildings and the Pakistan-England cricket series are likely to be affected. Therefore Islamabad administration and law enforcement agencies have proposed to change the venue.

According to the suggestions, the administration has proposed to bring the sit-in to Allama Iqbal Park and informed the PTI leaders of all the concerns that the England team will reach Islamabad on November 26, while there are also very important installations near Faizabad.

In this regard, sources said that the PTI leaders sought more time for consultation on these proposals.

It should be noted that PTI wants to stage a sit-in on November 26 near Faizabad where former prime minister Imran Khan will reach Rawalpindi through helicopter.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

PTI submits request to hold rally in Faizabad on Nov 26
PTI submits request to hold rally in Faizabad on Nov 26

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted to request to hold a rally...

 

Earlier, PTI announced it to hold a historic gathering on November 26 at Faizabad.

In this regard, PTI formally sought permission from the local administration of Islamabad for a rally and sit-in scheduled to be convened at Faizabad Interchange, the main junction of twin cities in November which was submitted by Ali Nawaz Awan.

The application stated that PTI will hold a public gathering at Faizabad on November 26, during which the helicopter of Chairman PTI Imran Khan will land at the parade ground in Islamabad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story