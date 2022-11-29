Advertisement
Islamabad LG candidates to be allotted election symbols on Dec 1

Articles
Islamabad LG candidates to be allotted election symbols on Dec 1. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The contestants of Local Government (LG) polls for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will be allotted election symbols on Thursday, December 1.

According to schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Wednesday has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidates, who do not want to contest the elections. Polling will be held on December 31. Canvassing will kick off after December 1.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,773 nomination papers from out of some 4,403 aspirants were accepted by the relevant Returning Officers (ROs) for local government elections on 101 union councils (UCs) of ICT.

The ECP had appointed four additional sessions judges as appellate authorities for 101 UCs for impending Local Government (LG) elections in ICT.

In 2015, elections were held in 50 UCs. Now, the government increased the number of UCs from 50 to 101.

In the last elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates gave a tough time to each other, while the PPP could not win a single seat.

 

